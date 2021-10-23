Warm Fright Night!

Happy Saturday! Minimal rain chances, unseasonal heat, and clouds are back once again in your forecast for Sunday. Yesterday, we were far warmer than normal for late October, with a high of 87! Right now, no active weather is associated with one weak front moving through, so this evening will be beautiful if you’re interested in parade-going! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Few rain chances remain in our forecast for these next few afternoons. Mid week, we may see a real cold front move through, bringing fall back again. At that point, heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Make it a great night tonight! We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!