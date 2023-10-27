NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Winds are out of the east Friday afternoon bringing some of that smoke along the I-10 corridor. Otherwise we continue with these above average temperatures over the next few days. Some fog will be possible each morning through the weekend with a bit less wind and a bit more humidity across the area.

No real changes through the week in the forecast. Expect warm conditions through Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. We should see partly cloudy skies the next few days with just a small chance of a spotty shower. It does look like a front moves through in time for Halloween so expect windy and cooler weather for the trick or treating.

It looks like we could see the northern areas get into the 30s Thursday morning so get the furnaces tuned up in the house.

