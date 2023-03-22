Good Morning, New Orleans! Today is the third day of spring, and it finally feels more seasonal!

Right now, temperatures remain in the low to mid 70s on both sides of the lake. We will quickly warm up this afternoon into the upper 70s and wake up in the 50s again Thursday.

Even warmer weather returns Thursday afternoon as high temperatures rebound into the 80s. Low 80s then stick around the rest of this week.

Rain chances remain low for the next couple of days, but another severe weather threat will likely ramp up Friday into Saturday morning. We are watching this system closely.