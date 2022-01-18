Warm forecast for Tuesday, colder late week!

Happy Tuesday as a warmer one continues across southeast Louisiana. Another cold front raced to town bringing possible severe threats over this weekend, then the arctic blast started. We have another one on its way shortly.

Enjoy this warm forecast for your afternoon to tonight before temperatures fall again looking to late week.

Another front will arrive to town, bringing storms late tomorrow before much colder air filters in Thursday. Wednesday, we top out in the 70s before temperatures plunge. At that point, our forecast will be similar to this past Sunday’s. Overnight, the 30s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots will flirt with 30s just above freezing again. Rain chances are certainly in the forecast, as well, so we’ll keep you posted about a possible freezing rain event materializing into early Friday.

Late week, remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc. The forecast for tomorrow will be active. As the week continues, anticipate a cold rain for now into your weekend.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 63° 55°

Wednesday

72° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 72° 56°

Thursday

60° / 35°
AM Rain
AM Rain 75% 60° 35°

Friday

42° / 35°
Showers
Showers 57% 42° 35°

Saturday

50° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 50° 37°

Sunday

52° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 52° 42°

Monday

56° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 56° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
62°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

56°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

56°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
56°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
58°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
58°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
58°

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
59°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
60°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
62°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
64°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
65°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
67°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
69°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
70°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
71°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

