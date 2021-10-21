Warm forecast for Thursday ahead!

Happy Thursday! Since Friday, we were enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Now, rain chances, heat, humidity, and clouds are back once again in your forecast for today and this weekend.



Highs yesterday reached 86! On and off rain chances remain the theme, but we do not have a total washout in the forecast for these next few days. This evening will be pleasant as long as you grab your umbrella! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Rain chances remain in our forecast for this afternoon on radar. Heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Your weekend looks much better, especially the Krewe of Boo outlook, so some good news there! Make it a great day today!

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!