Warm forecast for Thursday ahead!

Happy Thursday! Since Friday, we were enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Now, rain chances, heat, humidity, and clouds are back once again in your forecast for today and this weekend.

Highs yesterday reached 86! On and off rain chances remain the theme, but we do not have a total washout in the forecast for these next few days. This evening will be pleasant as long as you grab your umbrella! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Rain chances remain in our forecast for this afternoon on radar. Heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Your weekend looks much better, especially the Krewe of Boo outlook, so some good news there! Make it a great day today!

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 83° 72°

Friday

84° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 84° 69°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 84° 70°

Sunday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 84° 73°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 85° 72°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 84° 73°

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
75°

75°

8 AM
Cloudy
14%
75°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
76°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

Interactive Radar

