Warm forecast for December!

Happy Friday! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes ealy next week!

Dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all weekend as conditions warm up considerably. Highs in the 70s are making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right?

Again, some above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Much like last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 50s or 60s across many spots south of it!

Instead, temperatures will rise into the low 70s for highs today with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s start. We’ll have more information on WGNO News Live at 5PM and 6PM from Slidell!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 76° 60°

Saturday

75° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 75° 61°

Sunday

76° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 76° 67°

Monday

77° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 77° 59°

Tuesday

70° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 70° 63°

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 69° 60°

Thursday

73° / 65°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 73° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
63°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
62°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
62°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
62°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
61°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
62°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
61°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
64°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
70°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
71°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

