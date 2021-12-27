Warm forecast for 2021’s final week!

Happy Monday! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances stay low.

Once again, a gorgeous but warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Monday! Saints Game tailgating conditions will be beautiful before Monday Night Football’s kickoff.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s. Rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022. We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans all day today.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 78° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 69% 80° 71°

Wednesday

79° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 79° 70°

Thursday

77° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 77° 70°

Friday

76° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 76° 71°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 78° 66°

Sunday

69° / 40°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 44% 69° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

1 AM
Showers
35%
69°

69°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

70°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
70°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
71°

