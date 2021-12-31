Warm for your New Year’s Eve plans

Expect a warm evening if you are out and about for New Year’s Eve festivities. The good news is we will not see any rain tonight. However there could be low clouds and fog developing later in the evening and overnight, especially in the coastal areas.

Temperatures will once again only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s by Saturday morning. New Year’s Day will be another warm one with low to mid 80s and strong southerly winds through the afternoon.

A cold front still looks to move through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. A few spotty storms will be possible ahead of the front later in the day on Saturday and then again along the front as it moves through.

Sunday will likely still be in the low 60s in the morning but then temperatures will be falling into the 40s by the afternoon. It will be windy as well.

It still looks like we could see a few spots in the upper 20s Monday morning in the northern areas. Temperatures will warm again through the middle of next week ahead of another cold front.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 83° 73°

Saturday

81° / 67°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 81° 67°

Sunday

73° / 38°
AM Thunderstorms/Wind
AM Thunderstorms/Wind 79% 73° 38°

Monday

52° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 52° 45°

Tuesday

62° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 62° 55°

Wednesday

70° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 70° 61°

Thursday

70° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

