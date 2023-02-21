Temperatures are very warm for Fat Tuesday with highs topping out in the 80s across Southeast Louisiana.

Skies are mostly clear for now, but clouds are expected to gradually build in tonight and Wednesday as warm air and moisture continue to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Southerly winds on Wednesday will likely be around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. tomorrow. Now would be a good time to secure any loose outdoor objects, including Mardi Gras decorations.

Winds will be much lighter by Thursday and temperatures are expected to remain warm in the low to mid 80s through early next week.