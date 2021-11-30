Warm first day of December ahead!

Happy Tuesday! This weekend, we experienced rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana.

Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all week as conditions warm up considerably.

Again, some above average late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your final of the month! Unlike last night, temperatures will not fall into 30s and 40s across many spots! Instead, expect 40s and 50s across the Northshore and Southshore locations, respectively!

Temperatures rose into the upper 60s or low 70s for highs today with minimal humidity. Wednesday, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s arrival. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!