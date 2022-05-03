The forecast stays pretty uneventful through Thursday of this week. Look for afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s each day with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s north to south. Right now rain chances look very low through the day on Thursday. The next round of showers and storms likely moves in late Thursday night into early Friday.

This batch of storms could produce some gusty winds as it moves through and locally heavy downpours. Jazz Fest could be muddy on Friday but it does look like most of the rain ends by later in the morning.

Right now the weekend looks dry and hot. Expect upper 80s to around 90 both Saturday and Sunday. There is an outside chance of another round of storms very early Saturday with the rest of the day staying dry.