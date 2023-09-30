NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Expect more warm and dry weather over the next few days. Unfortunately, rain chances look to remain low for the next several days.

Daytime highs will be around 90-92 through the weekend. However, some areas farther inland could see mid 90s. Expect overnight lows 69-75 for much of the area.

The trend each day will be pleasant mornings, then hot afternoons. The humidity will be low through the next few afternoons, but it will still be hot with the full sun.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts