Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Wednesday!

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued from coastline to coastline this morningbut has now been lifted. Our forecast for the upcoming weekend is going to be beautiful! Right now, we are a bit warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach mid-70s or 80, but we are started out in 60s or 70s.

Tonight’s parades will be dry and rain as we Hail Druids and Hail Nyx!

We’ll copy and paste this forecast for tomorrow before yet another front comes through overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Enjoy this forecast for a bit more warmth all week. Temperatures fall again looking to your weekend mornings. Wall to wall sunshine will help make it feel warmer, but you have to dress properly! Layer up!

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s or 80s before yet again upper 60s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Low rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come.

Have a great day today!