Warm, dry forecast for Saturday!

Weather

Happy Saturday! Minimal rain chances, unseasonal heat, and clouds are back once again in your forecast for today to Sunday. Yesterday, we were far warmer than normal for late October! Right now, no active weather is associated with one weak front moving through, so this evening will be beautiful if you’re interested in parade-going! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Few rain chances remain in our forecast for these next few afternoons. Mid week, we may see a real cold front move through, bringing fall back again. At that point, heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Make it a great day today! We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

83° / 75°
Fair
Fair 0% 83° 75°

Sunday

83° / 75°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 83° 75°

Monday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 21% 87° 72°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 84° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 65°

Thursday

76° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 76° 59°

Friday

71° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 71° 58°

Hourly Forecast

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
78°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
77°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
77°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
6%
77°

77°

1 AM
Cloudy
6%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
6%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
6%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
77°

77°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
77°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
12%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
76°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
79°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
22%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

