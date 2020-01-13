Warm championship Monday on the way

A warm front lifting north through the area is going to bring some mild conditions around the area just in time for the college football playoff championship game this evening.

Rain chances will be tapering off by the afternoon. Look for some scattered showers, mostly light, through the morning time frame.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s by noon and stay in the low 70s through the evening.

The other thing that will come with the warm front is going to be fog. Warm moist air moving over cooler water is a perfect ingredient for fog and we are going to see that for the next several nights. Overall it’s going to be a gloomy and soupy looking week around the region.

