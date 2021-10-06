Warm but pleasant fall weather

Weather

Nice conditions will stick around through the rest of the week. Dewpoints have dropped into the low to mid 60s for much of the area which means lower humidity and cooler conditions during the morning time frames. Most of the area will drop into the 60s over the next few mornings.

The main story will be the dry and warm conditions over the next several days. The pattern looks pretty repetitive through the weekend. Look for plenty of sun through the rest of the week. Temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs in the mid 80s through Friday.

Humidity looks to hold off until early next week and it will be possible we see a few showers pop up by Tuesday. Overall though the fairly dry pattern will continue.

Wednesday

83° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 83° 68°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 85° 68°

Friday

86° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 70°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 85° 70°

Sunday

84° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 84° 71°

Monday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 84° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 83° 74°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
72°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
78°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
78°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
2%
81°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
82°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
76°

75°

9 PM
Clear
5%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

12 AM
Clear
11%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
11%
71°

71°

2 AM
Clear
11%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
11%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
15%
69°

70°

5 AM
Clear
11%
70°

70°

6 AM
Clear
12%
70°

