Look for clear skies overnight tonight with lows eventually in the low 60s north with mid 60s south. We will start to warm up quickly on Friday with plenty of sun. Highs will be in the low 80s but with a bit lower humidity.

Saturday rain is looking a bit less certain now as a lot of it through the afternoon may stay offshore. Expect some spotty showers through the afternoon with temps in the 70s. We will likely see one more round of scattered activity that evening and night as the upper level system moves through.

Another shot of low humidity and pleasant weather will move in for Sunday and the start of next week.