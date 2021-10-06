Warm but lovely forecast for this week!

Weather

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? After a very active past few afternoons, we have been enjoying lower humidity and sunshine all day today.

Finally, something so positive to mention in our weather department! Your forecast for our upcoming week includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Through your weekend, we continue seeing humidity fall as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 68°
Showers
Showers 47% 85° 68°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 85° 68°

Friday

86° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 68°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 85° 70°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 85° 72°

Monday

84° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 84° 72°

Tuesday

83° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
81°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
77°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

12 AM
Clear
7%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
11%
70°

70°

3 AM
Clear
11%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
11%
69°

69°

5 AM
Clear
8%
69°

69°

6 AM
Clear
8%
69°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
8%
77°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
6%
80°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
82°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

Interactive Radar

