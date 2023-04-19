Good Morning, New Orleans! We’ll see another gorgeous afternoon on Wednesday as fewer clouds return!

Today will be beautiful, with mostly sunny conditions around the area once again in Avondale, Louisiana and beyond!

Expect temperatures rising out of the 50s and 60s into the upper 70s and 80s Tuesday afternoon on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

You’re waking up tomorrow to cool weather as 50s or 60s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Just a perfect outlook for Zurich Classic Practice Rounds and the tournament’s start!

Humidity remains low for now, but is forecast to rise gradually over the next couple of days as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. Humidity will be high Thursday into Friday as our next cold front approaches from the west.

This front will increase rain chances Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Once the front moves through Saturday, temperatures and humidity will drop once again.