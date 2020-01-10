Warm and windy ahead of Saturday storms

A wind advisory kicks in this evening for the entire area until the front passes tomorrow. This gives you an indication of how strong the flow will be out ahead of that front, and how much energy there is in the atmosphere to produce severe weather. Expect very gusty conditions not related to any storms as we go through Friday and Friday night. Probably a good idea to bring in any Carnival decorations you may have.

Because of that strong wind a Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect for today and tonight through early Saturday. The strong onshore flow could produce some minor issues outside the levee system with tide levels 1-2 feet above normal. Watch for high water along the immediate coast.

Otherwise upper 70s with spotty showers Friday and windy conditions. Still watching the severe weather threat Saturday morning through early afternoon as a strong line of storms moves through with a tornado and damaging wind threat.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 38°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 58° 51°

Thursday

66° / 51°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 66° 51°

Friday

62° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 62° 46°

Saturday

61° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 61° 51°

Sunday

60° / 52°
Showers
Showers 50% 60° 52°

Monday

64° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 64° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

