Warm and windy ahead of Saturday storms

A wind advisory kicks in this evening for the entire area until the front passes tomorrow. This gives you an indication of how strong the flow will be out ahead of that front, and how much energy there is in the atmosphere to produce severe weather. Expect very gusty conditions not related to any storms as we go through Friday and Friday night. Probably a good idea to bring in any Carnival decorations you may have.

Because of that strong wind a Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect for today and tonight through early Saturday. The strong onshore flow could produce some minor issues outside the levee system with tide levels 1-2 feet above normal. Watch for high water along the immediate coast.

Otherwise upper 70s with spotty showers Friday and windy conditions. Still watching the severe weather threat Saturday morning through early afternoon as a strong line of storms moves through with a tornado and damaging wind threat.