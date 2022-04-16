High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through Easter weekend with warm and sometimes muggy conditions. Rain chances are not too impressive at any point over the weekend for most of the area, but we will likely see a few storms develop late Saturday and Sunday afternoon in south-central and southeast Mississippi.

This activity will likely stay just north of the area. However, strong to severe storms will be possible so stay alert if any storms do develop nearby. The main threat would be strong wind gusts and hail.

The level 2 risk area dips into the Florida parishes and southern Mississippi on Sunday. After that some lower humidity moves in for the first couple days of next week.