Warm and muggy today with rain chances

Spotty showers have developed Wednesday morning mainly along the north shore. Activity will increase through the day and eventually expand south later. It won’t rain in any one spot all day, but there will be shower and storms that are scattered about through the day.

Locally heavy rain will be possible with these storms as well as some brief strong wind gusts. We likely won’t see severe storms, but a few could be on the strong side with winds below severe criteria.

Otherwise look for warm and muggy conditions through the next few days. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s and lows will stay in the 60s and 70s. Humidity will also be higher over the next few days.

Expect spotty showers and storms again on Thursday with drier conditions moving in over the weekend.

Wednesday

85° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 62% 85° 74°

Thursday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 82° 71°

Friday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 68°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 83° 70°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 83° 73°

Monday

83° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 83° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 74°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
79°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
78°

77°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
77°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
77°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
76°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
80°

