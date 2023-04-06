The slow moving front to our west doesn’t look like it moves in until later tonight and Friday which means we will see one more day of these warm and muggy conditions. Look for low to mid 80s this afternoon with a breeze around 10-15. There will be some spotty showers through the day mainly on the eastern side of the area. By this evening a chance of storms moves in mainly north of I-12.

The front moves across the area on Friday. This will bring a band of rain and storms in through the morning time frame. This looks like the heaviest activity with some locally heavy rain and gusty wind potential. Behind that initial line we will still have the chance for scattered showers and storms through the afternoon on Saturday.

Temperatures will cool behind the front with highs only in the 70s Friday and Saturday and probably only in the 60s for Easter Sunday. The good news is the rain will move out and we will see drier weather by Saturday evening.