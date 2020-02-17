Warm and muggy start to the week

Weather

This week is shaping up much like the past couple of week where we have warm and moist conditions early and then cooler and drier conditions at the end.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week is shaping up much like the past couple of week where we have warm and moist conditions early and then cooler and drier conditions at the end.

Rain chances on Monday are going to be on the low side. Just a few showers possible by the afternoon and evening across the area. You are more likely to see some mist or drizzle because of the low cloud cover early in the day.

Temperatures will be topping out in the upper 60s to around 70 on Monday.

Overall the setup similar to last week with a lot of rain just to the north of the area. Expect a few more showers on Tuesday with higher rain chances as the front moves in on Thursday.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 69° 65°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 63°

Wednesday

69° / 59°
Showers
Showers 40% 69° 59°

Thursday

62° / 46°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 62° 46°

Friday

56° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 56° 46°

Saturday

61° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 61° 55°

Sunday

67° / 58°
Showers
Showers 50% 67° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

Popular

Latest News

More News