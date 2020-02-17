Warm and muggy start to the week

This week is shaping up much like the past couple of week where we have warm and moist conditions early and then cooler and drier conditions at the end.

This week is shaping up much like the past couple of week where we have warm and moist conditions early and then cooler and drier conditions at the end.

Rain chances on Monday are going to be on the low side. Just a few showers possible by the afternoon and evening across the area. You are more likely to see some mist or drizzle because of the low cloud cover early in the day.

Temperatures will be topping out in the upper 60s to around 70 on Monday.

Overall the setup similar to last week with a lot of rain just to the north of the area. Expect a few more showers on Tuesday with higher rain chances as the front moves in on Thursday.