Warm and muggy start to October

Dewpoints are in the low to mid 70s Friday morning as we continue to see a lot of humidity around the area. This does not feel much like fall and it won’t for the next couple of days. Look for temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will be spotty though so most of the area will avoid the rain today.

Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks to be during the first half of the day. Temperatures will still top out in the low to mid 80s.

It does look like some fall weather comes back in by the middle of next week as lower humidity moves in and we start to see lows back in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s.