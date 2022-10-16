Expect humidity to remain elevated Monday as moisture pulls in from the Gulf of Mexico. As we head into the start of the work week, high temperatures will remain in the low 80s through Monday before a big cool down.

Isolated showers will be possible Monday as our next cold front approaches. Rain chances are at around 30 percent. Any wet weather will clear out by Monday night.

By the Tuesday, high temperatures will likely top out only in the mid 60s while overnight lows drop into the 30s north and upper 40s to low 50s south.

In the tropics, no development is expected over the next 5 days.