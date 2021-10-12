Warm and muggy for your Tuesday

Weather

It will be a warm and muggy day Tuesday and this pattern is going to continue through the work week the way it looks at the moment. Expect temperatures today back in the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will be higher as well with low to mid 70s. It definitely has a late summer feel around the area Tuesday morning.

Look for more sun across the area today. No rain to the west this morning which will limit that high level cloud cover that we saw yesterday. Expect scattered clouds to develop with the daytime heating but otherwise plenty of sun.

The big story is that we will see a cold front and a return to fall for the weekend. Expect these summer conditions through Friday and then the front will move through early Saturday. This will mean cooler and drier air filtering in through the day Saturday and for several days after.

Tuesday

86° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 86° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 88° 73°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 87° 73°

Friday

86° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 69°

Saturday

77° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 77° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 74° 61°

Monday

74° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 74° 65°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
78°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
79°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
78°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
73°

73°

2 AM
Clear
7%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
7%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

