Warm and muggy for a while

Rain will not be as widespread on Thursday as we have seen over the past couple of days. Expect spotty showers and storms to develop but later in the day. Overall rain chance looks to be around 50-60% with most of the activity developing after noon to 1PM.

Look for temperatures to warm a bit more with the mid 80s by early afternoon. After that Friday looks to be the driest day over the next several. We will still see some isolated showers and storms however as temperatures warm into the mid 80s.

Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks to be during the first half of the day.