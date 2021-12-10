Warm and muggy ahead of Saturday front

Temperatures will not be cooling down much overnight thanks to the humidity and southerly winds. Look for upper 60s north and low 70s south by Saturday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the coastal Mississippi counties tonight so be careful in those spots. That goes until 9 AM Saturday.

The main story Saturday will be the cold front moving through the area. Look for a warm and breezy day ahead of the front with upper 70s for highs. Showers and storms will move in during the late morning and afternoon time frames.

There is a low end chance of severe weather with these storms with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Once the front pushes through cooler and drier weather will move in for Saturday night and Sunday. Look for lows in the 40s and 50s Sunday morning followed by mid 60s for highs on Sunday.