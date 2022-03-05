A warmer and much more humid air mass has set up along the Gulf Coast. Saturday afternoon, highs topped out slightly above average in the lower 80s. Heading into the evening, expect temperatures to be in the lower to mid 70s as skies turn from mostly cloudy to mostly clear by midnight.

Heading into early Sunday morning, low temperatures drop into the mid 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Some patchy dense fog will be possible through sunrise, especially along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The increase in moisture across the area could lead to a few spotty showers popping up on Sunday, but overall rain coverage will be fairly isolated.

Rain chances increase heading into the work week, with a 50% chance both Monday and Tuesday. The highest rain chance is on Wednesday, at about 70 percent.