Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 70s through the afternoon Monday with generally overcast conditions. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but rain chances stay fairly low at just 30 to 40 percent.

Heading into Tuesday, temperatures stay in the lower 80s, but it may feel a little warmer as humidity rises. Cloud cover continues to build into the region Tuesday as we begin to enter a more unsettled weather pattern.

Higher rain chances at around 50 to 70 percent return Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. No one day will be a washout, but expect some showers and storms to have heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds.

Wednesday, we are keeping an eye on the possibility for a few additional severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon to evening. Through the next five days, most locations in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi will see between 1 and 3 inches of rain, but some spots may see locally higher amounts if certain storms are slow-moving.

We desperately need the rain as most of the state remains in a severe or extreme drought. For New Orleans, we are about 6 inches below our normal rainfall totals year-to-date. The flood threat for the next few days is low.

Conditions improve by Easter weekend as rain chances start to fall.