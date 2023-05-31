Weather for the next few days will be typical for early summertime along the Gulf Coast with warm temperatures, humid air, and daily pop-up storms.

Overnight, expect lows to be in the mid to upper 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the low 70s.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s with humidity making it feel slightly warmer.

Expect skies to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the next few days with afternoon rain chances of 20 to 30 percent. Any showers or storms that develop will likely pop up during the peak of daytime heating and come to an end by sunset.

On Thursday, rain chances increase slightly to around 40 percent as an area of low pressure in the Gulf sends moisture into the area. Breezy conditions will be possible as well, especially for southern locations closer to the coast.