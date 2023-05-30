Weather for the next few days will be typical for early summertime. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with humidity making it feel slightly warmer.

Overnight, expect lows to be in the mid to upper 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the low 70s.

Expect skies to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the next few days with afternoon rain chances of 20 to 30 percent. Any showers or storms that develop will likely pop up during the peak of daytime heating and come to an end by sunset.