Even though it is only the middle of spring, it will begin to feel more like the middle of summer this week as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s.

Humidity will remain elevated as well for the next several days as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico with southerly winds. Expect heat index values or “feels like temperatures” to reach the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon during the peak of daytime heating.

There will be a chance for some heat-busting showers and thunderstorms daily, with rain chances up to 30 percent on Monday and 50 percent on Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday, only isolated rain coverage is expected with rain chances at around 20 to 30 percent.

Temperatures will stay warm as rain chances begin to drop slightly this weekend.