Good Morning, New Orleans! We are warming up again in comparison on the beginning of this week! Today is the fourth full day of spring, and it finally feels more seasonal! Certainly the warmest morning of your week so far!

Right now, temperatures remain in the 70s across our viewing area. We will quickly warm up this afternoon into the 80s and wake up in the 60s again Saturday.

Anticipate a breeze all day today, winds will continue to remain in the teens, gusting into twenties and thirties.

Rain chances remain moderate locally, but another severe weather threat will likely ramp up north across our region. The primary tornado threat will be north, so heads up if you have travel plans.