Expect warm and muggy conditions to stick around through the afternoon Wednesday until our next cold front moves in later on.

High temperatures today will top out in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel about 5 to 7 degrees warmer when you factor in the humidity.

A few passing showers are possible as the front passes, but overall chances are small at only 20 to 30 percent. The best chance will be to the east in southern Mississippi.

Once the front moves through, much cooler and drier air will push into the region. Expect very pleasant early spring-type weather Thursday through the weekend.

Friday and Saturday morning will be cool and we may even see some upper 30s on the map in the cold spots along the Northshore by Saturday morning.