Temperatures will remain in low 80s early today before mid to upper 80s return this afternoon and into our upcoming weekend. We top out about 85-88 degrees each afternoon through Thursday.

Tomorrow morning, everyone will wake up with temperatures again in the 60s or 70s.



Rain chances return at around 60 to 70 percent on Friday, but remain low Saturday and Sunday, so some good news as we welcome back Jazz Fest!



Humidity will be increasing, so temperatures will feel gradually warmer as we approach the weekend! We do see wind speeds increasing, adding a slight breeze this afternoon.