Warm temperatures and muggy air will continue to be the theme for the next several days along the Gulf Coast.

Winds out of the southeast will continue to allow moisture to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico, keeping humidity levels elevated through the weekend and early next week.

Overnight, temperatures will remain warm in the low to mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s again Thursday and Friday, but the heat index or “feels like temperatures” will be slightly warmer at around 90 degrees during the afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Thursday and Friday, with rain chances at 50 to 60 percent both days. Some models show slightly higher rain coverage Thursday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Expect most of the rain to begin tapering off by the early evening as we lose daytime heating, which will fuel most of the storm activity.

Rain chances are considerably lower over the weekend with mostly sunny skies returning by Sunday.