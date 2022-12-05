More warm and humid weather is on the way and that trend is going to continue through the week.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

There will be a few passing showers Tuesday afternoon, but these will not amount to much. Overall rain chances will remain low at around 20 percent through the week.

Right now it looks like we could see a pattern flip to some cooler air at some point next week, but likely not before then. Our next big cold front looks to move in a little more than one week from now.