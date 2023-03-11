Temperatures on Sunday will be at or near record highs once again as most locations top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Sunday morning, with overcast conditions building in by the early afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible along the Northshore after 1 p.m.

A thin line of showers and storms is expected by the middle of the afternoon and slowly progress southward through the evening. It will likely pass through the Southshore between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cloudy skies stick around Sunday night and through the day Monday as cooler and drier air moves in. Highs Monday through Wednesday are expected to only reach the mid 60s.