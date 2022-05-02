Temperatures will remain warm for the next several days with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees each afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even warmer with a heat index close to the mid 90s by the middle of the week.

Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening Monday, giving way to mostly clear skies by Tuesday. Rain chances remain low for the next few days, but a stray afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. The best chance for a pop-up shower or storm would be during the peak of daytime heating between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., but chance for rain remains low at less than 20 percent.

Higher rain chances return to the forecast on Friday at 60 to 70 percent, when we could see widespread showers and a few thunderstorms as a system moves across the Gulf Coast.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll keep low-end rain chances at 20 to 30 percent to account for pop-up afternoon showers as we enter a more summertime-like weather pattern with warm temperatures and ample moisture in the atmosphere.