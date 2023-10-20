NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A front is moving through the deep south but unfortunately it won’t bring cooler weather like the one we saw last weekend. Temperatures will likely top out well above normal through the weekend.

However it is bringing lower humidity as dewpoints drop quite a bit behind this front. That will mean at least pleasant mornings through the weekend with 50s north and 60s south.

Daily rain chances are close to zero through Wednesday with high pressure building into the region. This next stretch of rain-free weather may lead to worsening drought conditions across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

Expect mid to upper 80s through the weekend and then low to mid 80s for most of next week.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts