Pleasant temperatures are on the way this evening and tonight. Most of the area will stay in the 60s through the evening and early tonight. After midnight look for widespread 50s to mvoe in by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will continue to be closer to what we normally see this time of year heading into the weekend. We continue to warm into the low 80s through the weekend with plenty of sun and just slightly more humidity.

After that the humidity increases more early next week ahead of the next cold front. However the question is will we see enough moisture throughout the entire atmosphere to bring us some much needed rain.

Right now it looks like another cold front on Tuesday or Wednesday but there are still some questions on the timing and strength of that system. The air mass behind that will be a little cooler but nothing like what we saw earlier this week.