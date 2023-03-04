Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Nights will be much nicer as temperatures drop into the 50s for lows. A few spots to the north may see the upper 40s. It will feel much more seasonable for this time of year.

We start to warm back up on Monday with the chance for a few spotty showers. After that another warm week is on the way until either next Thursday or Friday when it looks like another front moves in. Right now it looks like we could see a significant shot of colder air during the middle of the month so stay tuned for that.