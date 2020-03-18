Warm and breezy Wednesday

Weather

Another nice spring day is on the way for your Wednesday

Another nice spring day is on the way for your Wednesday. A little morning fog developed around the area but that will not be a big issue. Plenty of sun will cause that to dissipate quickly.

Overall we are looking at more nice spring weather. Southeasterly flow increases today for a breezy afternoon with winds of 10-15. We are also going to see plenty of sun through the first half of the day.

The front over the area Tuesday has moved north so there is not a lot to trigger rain. Look for a few spotty showers due to moisture out of the south and the daytime heating. Rain chances 20-30% today and Thursday with a little better chance on Friday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 82° 72°

Thursday

83° / 72°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 72°

Friday

84° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 67°

Saturday

74° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 74° 66°

Sunday

80° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 80° 69°

Monday

80° / 67°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 40% 80° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

