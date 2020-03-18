Warm and breezy Wednesday

Another nice spring day is on the way for your Wednesday

A little morning fog developed around the area but that will not be a big issue. Plenty of sun will cause that to dissipate quickly.

Overall we are looking at more nice spring weather. Southeasterly flow increases today for a breezy afternoon with winds of 10-15. We are also going to see plenty of sun through the first half of the day.

The front over the area Tuesday has moved north so there is not a lot to trigger rain. Look for a few spotty showers due to moisture out of the south and the daytime heating. Rain chances 20-30% today and Thursday with a little better chance on Friday.