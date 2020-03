Spring has come and it will be warm over the next several days

Spring has come and it will be warm over the next several days. Look for temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon.

The main drawback may be the wind if you are not a fan of that. Look for breezy conditions out of the southeast around 15 and as high as 20 mph at times.

Rain chances will be spotty today. A few showers will be possible especially near the I-55 corridor.

A better rain chance will come in on Tuesday with scattered showers around the area at 50%.