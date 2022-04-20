High pressure remains in control of the forecast for the next few days, giving us calm conditions and generally dry weather. While we can’t rule out a stray shower, rain chances remain slim through the end of the week.

Temperatures return to the lower 80s today as warmer air and moisture flow back into the area with the help of a strong southeasterly breeze. Expect winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour through Wednesday afternoon, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.

Breezy conditions stick around Thursday and Friday as clouds move out and mostly sunny skies move in. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s both days, but elevated humidity levels will make it feel slightly warmer.

Similar conditions are expected to continue through the weekend with rain chances remaining low at less than 30 percent.