Temperatures are feeling more like late-spring than late-winter as highs top out in the low to mid 80s across the Gulf Coast. Many locations throughout South Louisiana and South Mississippi will be at or near record highs this afternoon once again.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. Breezy conditions are likely again tomorrow with southerly winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Our next big cool down doesn’t come until the end of the work week, Thursday night into Friday. This system may bring a round of strong storms, but models are still disagreeing on the timing and intensity. For now, it looks to be mainly from late Thursday night through Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WGNO viewing area under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Behind the front, northerly winds will usher in a cooler and drier air mass for the upcoming weekend. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday through Sunday under mostly clear skies.