Warm and breezy Monday

A beautiful day of spring weather is on the way to start the week. After feeling a bit coolish through the early morning we will start to warm quickly by later in the morning and into the afternoon hours.

Look for temperatures to top out in the low 80s across the area today. Breezy conditions as well with southeast winds around 10-15.

A mix of sun and and clouds in on the way. There’s a slight chance of a shower out west late in the day. A little better rain chance for your Tuesday with some spotty showers possible mainly north of I-10.

We will stay warm into Thursday before cooling down some by the end of the week.