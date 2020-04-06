Warm and breezy Monday

Weather

A beautiful day of spring weather is on the way to start the week

A beautiful day of spring weather is on the way to start the week. After feeling a bit coolish through the early morning we will start to warm quickly by later in the morning and into the afternoon hours.

Look for temperatures to top out in the low 80s across the area today. Breezy conditions as well with southeast winds around 10-15.

A mix of sun and and clouds in on the way. There’s a slight chance of a shower out west late in the day. A little better rain chance for your Tuesday with some spotty showers possible mainly north of I-10.

We will stay warm into Thursday before cooling down some by the end of the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 84° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 85° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 73°

Thursday

87° / 63°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 80% 87° 63°

Friday

70° / 63°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 70° 63°

Saturday

74° / 69°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 74° 69°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 81° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

