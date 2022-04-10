Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s again on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but rain chances stay fairly low at just 30 percent.

Heading into Tuesday, temperatures stay in the lower 80s, but it may feel a little warmer as humidity rises. Cloud cover continues to build into the region Tuesday as we begin to enter a more unsettled weather pattern.

High rain chances between 60 and 80 percent return Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. No one day will be a washout, but expect some showers and storms to have heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds.

Through the next five days, most locations in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi will see between 1 and 3 inches of rain, but some spots may see locally higher amounts if certain storms are slow-moving. We deperately need the rain as most of the state remains in a severe or extreme drought. For New Orleans, we are about 6 inches below our normal rainfall totals year-to-date. The flood threat for the next few days is low.